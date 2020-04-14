 Back To Top
Business

Binggrae introduces sparkling water brand Santorini

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Apr 14, 2020 - 16:53       Updated : Apr 14, 2020 - 17:00
Binggrae's Santorini (Binggrae)
Binggrae's Santorini (Binggrae)

Korean food and beverage giant Binggrae on Tuesday launched a sparkling water brand Santorini.

The company hopes to make a mark in the 100-billion-won ($82.2 million) domestic sparkling water market here.

Named after a Greek island Santorini in the southern Aegean Sea, its new brand will be available in four flavors: plain, lime, lemon and grapefruit.

“As more customers are replacing soft drinks with sparkling water due to concerns over sugar, Binggrae has decided to join the growing domestic sparkling water market,” a company official said.

The company plans to raise brand awareness online and later expand to convenience stores and outlets.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
