Binggrae introduces sparkling water brand Santorini

Binggrae's Santorini (Binggrae)
Korean food and beverage giant Binggrae on Tuesday launched a sparkling water brand Santorini.
The company hopes to make a mark in the 100-billion-won ($82.2 million) domestic sparkling water market here.
Named after a Greek island Santorini in the southern Aegean Sea, its new brand will be available in four flavors: plain, lime, lemon and grapefruit.
“As more customers are replacing soft drinks with sparkling water due to concerns over sugar, Binggrae has decided to join the growing domestic sparkling water market,” a company official said.
The company plans to raise brand awareness online and later expand to convenience stores and outlets.
By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com
)