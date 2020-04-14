 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Netflix sues SK Broadband, refuses to share internet network costs

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Apr 14, 2020 - 17:01       Updated : Apr 14, 2020 - 17:02
(Netflix)
(Netflix)

Video streaming giant Netflix has sued local internet network operator SK Broadband, according to industry sources Tuesday.

The Korean unit of the US-based firm has reportedly filed a civil suit at the Seoul Central District Court arguing that it is not liable to pay for using SK Broadband’s internet network or other maintenance or upgrade costs.

The two companies have been clashing over the issue since last year, as the Korean provider asked the traffic-heavy streaming service to share network costs.

They failed to reach a consensus, with Netflix refusing to share the data traffic costs.

Netflix, since last year, has claimed that the company can ease traffic by installing its own “open connect appliances” at internet service provider facilities.

In November, SK Broadband approached the Korea Communications Commission to arbitrate the issue, claiming Netflix has refused to pay for the use of its internet networks.

The KCC’s arbitration results are expected in May.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114