Amorepacific sweeps up European quality awards

2020 Monde Selection award logo (Amorepacific)
Korean cosmetics giant Amorepacific said Tuesday it was recognized by Monde Selection, an international quality institute with almost six decades of history.
According to Amorepacific, the cosmetics firm’s three brands -- Vitalbeautie, Pleasia and Boncho Study -- won one gold, four silver and one bronze in the 2020 Monde Selection quality awards.
In the diet and health products category, Vitalbeautie’s Ginseng Extract Ampoule won a gold award while the brand’s Metagreen and Super Collagen each won a silver award.
In the cosmetics and toiletries category, Pleasia’s kids toothpastes with mandarin and raspberry scents each won silver, while Boncho Study’s gum toothpaste won a bronze award.
“Winning awards at Monde Selection is meaningful as it means that the quality of Amorepacific’s products have been acknowledged by a prestigious international institution. Amorepacific will continue to introduce innovative products that can be loved by global customers,” a company official said.
By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com
)