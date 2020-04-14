 Back To Top
National

Four Army noncommissioned officers caught for alleged sexual harassment of senior officer

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 14, 2020 - 11:57       Updated : Apr 14, 2020 - 11:57

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Four Army non-commissioned officers are under investigation for alleged sexual harassment of one of their male superior officers, officials said Tuesday.

The male suspects, whose identities were withheld, allegedly visited the senior officer's residence Friday, and at least one of them had physical contact with him, according to military officials.

The four were drunk at the time, officials said, adding they are also suspected of bullying their lower-ranked colleagues and others.

"We launched an official investigation into the case on Monday, and will thoroughly look into the case," an officer said. (Yonhap)

