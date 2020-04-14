Moon says int'l ties on quarantine, economy crucial

(Yonhap)



President Moon Jae-in stressed the importance of close international coordination on both antivirus quarantine and the economy Tuesday in the face of a shift in global order.



He was speaking at a weekly Cabinet meeting hours before participating in a video summit on COVID-19 with the leaders of China, Japan and 10 ASEAN member states.



"Quarantine cooperation and economic cooperation are two sides of the same coin," he said. "The government will cooperate actively with the entire world on both of the two sectors."



To that end, he added, the ASEAN plus three (APT) session to be held in the afternoon will serve as an important opportunity.



The other attendees are Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and the leaders of 10 Southeast Asian countries. It will be chaired by Vietnam, this year's host of ASEAN meetings.



Moon pointed out that the coronavirus has taught mankind that cooperation and solidarity are the only ways to overcome global challenges.



"COVID-19 will reorganize global order," he said. "The virus is already a supranational problem" that cannot be resolved by border walls and travel bans.