[News Focus] Pace of coronavirus infections relatively fast in India, Brazil, Russia

The statue of Christ the Redeemer is lit up in the colors of the South Korean flag during Easter Sunday events, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro. The word projected on the statue reads “Hope.” (Reuters)



SEJONG – The novel coronavirus is quickly expanding its power to other populous countries after hitting population giants such as China, Iran, Turkey, Germany and the US, and the next populous group including the UK, France, Italy, Spain and South Korea.



According to data from the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, the pace of growth of infections is relatively fast in India, Brazil and Russia -- three of the world’s top 10 by population.



Among other populous nations posting steep growth in confirmed cases of COVID-19 are Indonesia, Pakistan, Mexico, Japan, the Philippines and Egypt. These each have populations above 100 million.



Brazil ranked 14th with 22,318 cases as of 7 p.m. on Monday (Korean time), which is also posing worries over a spread to the entire South American continent, as the country -- with a population of 212 million -- borders 10 countries. Peru has 7,519 infections, followed by Colombia with 2,776, Argentina with 2,208 and Uruguay with 480. Countries it does not border in South America, Ecuador and Chile have also recorded more than 7,000 each.



Mexico with 4,661 infections is another regional detonator given its population of 128 million, as well as its location between the US and Central American nations. Central American and Caribbean countries have no choice but to closely stay alert to these situations, sandwiched between South and North America.



