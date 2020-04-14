 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Rising relapse cases raise alert amid virus infection slowdown

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 14, 2020 - 10:57       Updated : Apr 14, 2020 - 10:57

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

The number of COVID-19 relapses in South Korea has steadily risen in the past few days, putting health authorities to the test again in the fight against the virus, though the country's new infections have slowed.

According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), 116 people had been confirmed as relapsed COVID-19 cases as of Monday, up three from a day earlier. Health authorities are striving to find the cause of such cases that could possibly lead to a new source of infections.

A large portion of such cases -- a total of 83 -- were reported in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, once the epicenters of the virus outbreak here, according to the KCDC.

The KCDC said it is looking into whether those who tested positive again were examples of reinfection or whether the virus reactivated.

"Investigators are looking into whether the cause of relapse is the virus being reactivated or reinfection with the virus. We are also investigating whether relapse cases lead to secondary infection," KCDC chief Jeong Eun-kyeong said on Monday.

Jeong also said the KCDC is working closely with the World Health Organization (WHO) to investigate cases of people testing positive after being released from treatment.

The KCDC said it is looking to determine whether patients who recover from COVID-19 are immune to the disease and how long such immunity lasts.

So far, there have not been reports on whether those who retested positive infected others.

Health authorities have said the virus was highly likely to have been reactivated, instead of the people being reinfected, as they tested positive again in a relatively short time after being released from quarantine.

They also said the COVID-19 virus may remain latent in certain cells in the body and attack the respiratory organs again once reactivated.

In South Korea, patients must test negative in two tests within 24 hours before they are released from quarantine and deemed fully recovered.

The country reported 27 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing total infections to 10,564. It marked the second day in a row that new infections have fallen below 30. On Monday, the country posted 25 new cases.

On Feb. 29, the country reported the first case of reinfection of the new coronavirus. (Yonhap)

  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114