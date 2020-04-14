US soldier stationed in Pyeongtaek dies of 'natural causes': USFK

(Yonhap)



An American soldier stationed in South Korea died of "natural causes" last week, the US military said Tuesday, noting that his death is unrelated to the coronavirus.



Sgt. Timothy J. Pressley of the 2nd Infantry Division died on Friday at St. Mary's Hospital in the city of Pyeongtaek, located near his base, Camp Humphreys, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, US Forces Korea (USFK) said in a release.



Pressley, a 54-year-old petroleum supply specialist, joined the US Army in 2007, and this was his second assignment to South Korea.



"Tim was a vital member of our team. We are all deeply saddened by the loss," Lt. Col. Natasha Clarke, the commander of the 194th battalion, said.



Last month, USFK reported deaths of two American soldiers stationed in the garrison. The cause of their deaths is being investigated, though the cases have nothing to do with the COVID-19 virus, according to officials. (Yonhap)