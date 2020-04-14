 Back To Top
Life&Style

Jeju Island introduced to global audience via UNESCO media campaign

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Apr 14, 2020 - 16:27       Updated : Apr 14, 2020 - 16:27
A screenshot of UNESCO’s new website, introducing its media campaign “#ShareOurHeritage,” shows the Korean heritage site Jeju Volcanic Island and Lava Tubes. (UNESCO)
The Cultural Heritage Administration announced on Monday that it was taking part in UNESCO’s media campaign “#ShareOurHeritage.”

The UNESCO campaign aims to promote world heritage to people who are unable to visit the sites due to the coronavirus pandemic. The international organization provides videos and information about world heritage sites around the world on its YouTube channel and on the website https://en.unesco.org/covid19/cultureresponse.

“At this moment, 89 percent of all World Heritage properties are totally or partially closed,” Assistant UNESCO Director-General for Culture Ernesto Ottone Ramirez said in a statement.

On Thursday, South Korea’s Jeju Volcanic Island and Lava Tubes became the first world heritage site to be featured on UNESCO’s online platform.

The site shows how the entire island, including Hallasan and Seongsan Ilchulbong Peak, was formed by hydrovolcanic eruptions and how 10 huge caves were created by basalt lava flows.

The island is the only place in the world that has three UNESCO designations. It was named a Biosphere Reserve in 2002, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2007 and a Global Geopark in 2010.

The website features a short video created by the Jeju World Natural Heritage Center, which details the measures the center is taking to avoid spreading the virus, such as shutting down indoor exhibitions and checking visitors’ temperatures. Interesting information about the island is provided as well.

UNESCO plans to continue operating the website even after the current crisis ends, to promote cultural heritage properties around the world.

By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
