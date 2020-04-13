 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Doosan Group likely to sell off affiliate as part of self-rescue plan

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 13, 2020 - 20:43       Updated : Apr 13, 2020 - 20:43

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

The cash-strapped South Korean conglomerate Doosan Group announced Monday it has submitted a self-rescue plan to its creditors, apparently including selling of an affiliate and pay cuts for executives.

Doosan Group has been struggling to normalize troubled affiliate Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Last month, Doosan Heavy opened a 1 trillion-won (US$821 million) credit line from South Korea‘s state lenders -- Korea Development Bank and Korea Export-Import Bank -- to prevent a liquidity crunch.

In a press release on Monday, Doosan Group said it was exploring opportunities to sell off assets “in order to ensure normalization of Doosan Heavy and swift improvement of our financial structure.”

Industry sources said the group’s plan includes dumping its 61-percent stake in Doosan Solus, which makes and distributes copper products.

Doosan Group had been negotiating with private equity fund SkyLake Investment to sell the company. A financial industry source said Monday that their talks have since fallen through and Doosan will seek a new partner for the planned sale.

The group is said to be demanding at least 800 billion won for the affiliate, which had a market cap of 862.6 billion won as of Monday.

Proceeds from the sale could be used to support Doosan Heavy, whose own affiliates, such as Neo Trans and Doosan Mecatec, may be put up for sale as well.

Doosan Engineering & Construction, another Doosan Heavy affiliate, is unlikely to draw much interest on the open market because of its extended run of red figures.

Earlier this month, Doosan Group Chairman Park Jeong-won and other executives offered to take salary reductions of up to 50 percent, and these pay cuts were likely included in the self-rescue plan.

Doosan Heavy‘s net losses deepened in recent years as South Korea has sought to boost the supply of power from clean and renewable energy sources while weaning the country off nuclear and coal-fired plants.

Doosan Heavy suffered accumulated net losses of 2.68 trillion won from 2014 through 2019. Doosan Heavy said orders worth about 10 trillion won have dried up due to the cancellation of nuclear and coal-fired plant projects in South Korea.

South Korea, which decommissioned two nuclear power plants in

2017 and 2019, is set to retire 10 out of its total 24 reactors on its soil by the end of 2030. (Yonhap)

  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114