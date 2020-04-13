 Back To Top
Business

Philip Morris vows job security during pandemic

By Jo He-rim
Published : Apr 13, 2020 - 17:16       Updated : Apr 13, 2020 - 17:16
(Philip Morris Korea)

Philip Morris International announced Monday that it would guarantee job security for its 73,000 employees worldwide throughout the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

“PMI will continue to contribute to the global response to this pandemic in every way we can. First and foremost, we will continue to support our employees and their families, and protect their safety and health. Nothing matters more,” PMI CEO Andre Calantzopoulos said.

“Thanks to our employees across the world, working in factories, in the field, offices, laboratories or remotely at home, our business continues to operate as normal under these unprecedented circumstances.”

The company said it will not terminate the employment of any employee during the crisis period unless it is for cause, and that it has put any restructuring plans on hold.

PMI also said it will provide regular compensation to all of its employees, and will give special recognition awards to those who need to be physically present at their usual work locations such as factories, the field and the office -- in areas where doing so is permitted under local regulations.

Philip Morris Korea has 1,100 employees here.

“Our company is resilient and strong, and that is a testament to our more than 73,000 employees worldwide,” Senior Vice President of People and Culture Charles Bendotti said. “I believe we will emerge even stronger from this global crisis, having pulled together and worked together to see each other through.”

To date, PMI has pledged in excess of $24 million to support actions against the pandemic, according to the company.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
