Entertainment

Will Marvel heroes save Korean cinemas?

By Choi Ji-won
Published : Apr 13, 2020 - 16:35       Updated : Apr 13, 2020 - 17:05
“Avengers: Endgame” (Megabox)
“Avengers: Endgame” (Megabox)

With the ever-dropping number of moviegoers, three major multiplexes are holding screenings of Marvel hero movies starting Wednesday.

Megabox on Monday said it will screen six of the most popular films from the Marvel series from Wednesday to April 29.

“Logan” and “Deadpool” will start screening Wednesday, with “Avengers” and “Avengers: Age of Ultron” to be screened starting April 23. “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame” will open April 29.

According to Megabox, the special screenings are being held by agreement with the Walt Disney Co., the parent company of Marvel Studios.

“We hope this special screening event of the hit Marvel films can offer a small comfort for the virus-hit film industry and a laugh to the audience,” Megabox said in a statement.

CGV and Lotte Cinema are also screening the same six titles from the superhero series during the same period.



By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)
