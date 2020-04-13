SK Innovation adopts new brand ‘Hi !nnovation’

SK Innovation employees in Seoul, Ulsan, Incheon, Hungary, Poland and China hold “High !nnovation” signs to promote the newly launched brand. (SK Innovation)
SK Innovation said Monday it has newly launched a unified brand to facilitate “deep change” and reestablish corporate values from the ground up in the face of challenges posed by the coronavirus outbreak.
The new brand “Hi !nnovation” portrays its will to embrace new era by accelerating deep change through its “Green Balance 2030” initiative and is setting new corporate values, given the current economic circumstances, the company said.
Though it started as an energy and petrochemical company, it has been pursuing a fundamental shift by running battery, material and high-value chemical businesses.
SK Innovation’s production facilities for batteries and materials have been completed, or are under construction in countries including the US, China, Hungary and Poland, while its chemical business has acquired high-value deals from US-based Dow Chemical and Arkema of France.
By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com
)