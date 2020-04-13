 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

[Newsmaker] COVID-19 concealed president’s missteps: Ahn

By Park Han-na
Published : Apr 13, 2020 - 15:42       Updated : Apr 13, 2020 - 17:30
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)


Ahn Cheol-soo, chief of the minor People’s Party, said Monday that President Moon Jae-in’s missteps have been concealed by the COVID-19 crisis, appealing to voters to support his reformative center-right party in the April 15 general elections.

Referring to a news article published by Bloomberg headlined “Virus helps bury controversy in South Korea’s pandemic election,” Ahn said the Moon administration and the Democratic Party of Korea were fortunate to rebuild public support thanks to the sacrifices of front-line medical personnel and the tragedies of other countries hit hard by the virus.

“In addition to corruption scandals involving close aides, an economic slowdown and North Korean issues, it (the government) caused a cluster transmission crisis with a delusion that the outbreak will come to an end soon in the early days of this crisis,” he said in a Facebook post.

It appears that Ahn was referring to Moon’s Feb. 13 prediction that COVID-19 would disappear from the country “before long” -- days before the number of cases exploded in the southern city of Daegu.

If not corrected through the general election, the government will continue pushing for “absurd” economic policies such as income-led growth and will continue pursuing a North Korea policy that doesn’t yield practical benefits, he added.

“The way to help the incumbent government to finish the remaining two years well is not letting them do what they want to do, but to stop them from doing what they should not do,” he said.

Nonetheless, President Moon’s approval rating last week rose to 54.4 percent, the highest in 17 months, according to Realmeter on Monday.

Ahn hopes for his People’s Party to win 20 percent of votes and secure over 10 proportional representation seats. The party has fielded no constituency candidates.

The former presidential candidate will complete a 424-kilometer run on Tuesday as part of a campaign launched April 1 to appeal to voters. The run started in the southwestern city of Yeosu, South Jeolla Province, with the politician running 30 kilometers per day toward Seoul.

Prior to the campaign, the doctor-turned-politician took part in medical volunteer work for 15 days in hardest-hit Daegu in March.

By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com)
  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114