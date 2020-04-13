 Back To Top
National

Man caught breaking quarantine twice in a day

By Kim Bo-gyung
Published : Apr 13, 2020 - 12:51       Updated : Apr 13, 2020 - 12:56
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Police said Monday that they had apprehended a man in his 60s for allegedly violating self-quarantine rules twice in one day and were considering whether to seek an arrest warrant.

All overseas travelers are required to self-isolate for 14 days upon arriving in South Korea, regardless of their nationality, to prevent an influx of the novel coronavirus.

The 68-year-old man in custody, who landed here Friday from the US, was first caught breaking quarantine Saturday afternoon and was subsequently sent to his home in Songpa district, according to the Songpa Police Station.

About five hours later, he left his home again and visited a sauna and a restaurant before police took him into custody under the Infectious Disease Control and Prevention Act, the police added.

The man agreed to be sent to an isolation facility for people in self-quarantine, located in northern Seoul, according to Songpa district.

But if an arrest warrant is requested and issued, he could be detained.

He tested negative for the virus, according to Songpa district.

By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)
