 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

N. Korea increases budget for health, construction projects amid anti-virus efforts

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 13, 2020 - 10:49       Updated : Apr 13, 2020 - 10:54

(KCTV-Yonhap)
(KCTV-Yonhap)

North Korea has increased its health budget for this year and set aside nearly half of the total spending plans for economic construction projects amid efforts to prevent an outbreak of the coronavirus in an economy faltering under global sanctions.

During a session of the Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) in Pyongyang on Sunday, the North forecast that its revenue will grow 4.2 percent on-year this year with its expenditures projected to increase 6 percent over the same period, the official Korean Central News Agency reported.

According to the KCNA, the North has increased spending on economic construction projects this year by 6.2 percent on-year, accounting for 47.8 percent of the total spending.

In particular, North Korea announced a 7.4 percent increase in its spending on public health this year, reflecting its ongoing fight against the COVID-19 virus and a recently announced plan to build a large-scale general hospital in Pyongyang.

"Funds needed for pushing forward key construction projects whose completion is due by this year including Pyongyang General Hospital and installation of an oxygen separator ... are to be provided as planned," the KCNA said.

Although North Korea has not reported any case of the virus, speculation persists it might be concealing an outbreak that is possibly spiraling out of control.

It has called for nationwide efforts to prevent the virus from breaking out on its soil through intensified border controls and a tightened quarantine process, and declaring the launch of a national emergency system against the new coronavirus.

Anti-virus measures, including border controls with its largest trading partner, China, have further dealt a blow to the economy that had long been faltering under sanctions.

The increased budget in construction projects appears to reflect the North's will to push ahead with a "frontal breakthrough" despite ongoing anti-virus measures and challenges in the economy.

The expenditure for the fields of the national economy has increased by 7.2 percent, including in metal, chemical, electrical power, coal, railway transport, light industry and agriculture.

The North also finalized this year's budget plan by setting defense spending at 15.9 percent, a slight increase from last year's 15.8 percent.

The SPA usually holds a plenary session every April, mostly to deal with the state budget and Cabinet reshuffle. Such meetings have been closely monitored abroad for any glimpse into the reclusive country's policy direction. (Yonhap)

  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114