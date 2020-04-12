[Graphic News] Internet banking transactions at new record high in 2019









South Korea’s internet banking services continued to grow in 2019, with the number of users and daily transactions climbing to new highs, central bank data showed.



The number of internet and mobile banking users came to about 159.2 million as of end-2019, up 8.6 percent from a year before, according to the data from the Bank of Korea.



The figure is the simple sum of all registered users at 18 internet and mobile banking service providers in the country, meaning the same person may count multiple times toward the sum, according to the BOK. (Yonhap)







