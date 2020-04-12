[From the scene] Virus spurs churches to find new ways to celebrate Easter

Worshippers attend Easter service on Sunday at Saemoonan Presbyterian Church in central Seoul. (Song Seung-hyun/The Korea Herald)



As the highly contagious COVID-19 continues its firm grip on the country, Christian churches found creative ways to celebrate Easter, considered a time of renewal and rebirth by the faithful.



While some Protestant megachurches held their Easter services online, others convened offline to mark the special day on the Christian calendar.



Saemoonan Presbyterian Church in Jongno-gu, Seoul, the oldest Presbyterian church in the country, was one of those churches that held Easter services both online and offline Sunday.



Saemoonan had held all its services online since March 1.



On Easter Sunday, the church held three offline services, allowing up to 300 people to sign up in advance for each service. “We decided to accept 300 people, taking into consideration the church space and the 2-meter distance guideline,” Kim Hyun-joo, an elder at the church, told The Korea Herald on Sunday.



However, attendance this Sunday was much lower than expected.



“Around 100 people actually signed up and appeared for each service,” a Saemoonan Presbyterian Church official said. Around 5,000 people regularly attend the church, according to the official.



On Sunday, several police officers stood near the main entrance, the only entrance to the church that was open, to check whether the church was properly following the government guidelines. Everyone entering the building was required to go through a machine that sprayed sanitizing steam. They then had their temperatures checked. Once inside, church staff asked members to use hand sanitizer and fill in a form, providing personal information such as name, phone number and signature.



The service was held on the fourth floor. “We only allow three people to get on one elevator to go up,” the church official said.



The staff exercised strict control inside the worship space, guiding each person to their seat. The staff had marked each seat with a sticker in advance, and churchgoers were seated 2 meters apart.



All members of the congregation wore masks throughout the entire service, as did the Rev. Lee Sang-hak, who removed it only to deliver his sermon.



Although the five choir members did not wear masks when singing in front of the congregation, they immediately put them on upon returning to their seats. The stage and the first pew were more than 2 meters apart.



In his sermon, Rev. Lee tried to comfort members experiencing difficulties being faithful due to the coronavirus spread.



“Today is a special day, but you must be exhausted. Wearing masks while worshiping and praising. I am sure nobody is doing great,” Rev. Lee said. Pointing out that the Church has overcome numerous difficulties over the last 2,000 years, Rev. Lee said it would also come through the current pandemic.



Immediately after the service, a crew hired by the church began sanitizing the space and the members exited through a separate door.



At 3 p.m., Saemoonan Presbyterian Church hosted a special service organized by the United Christian Churches of Korea to mark Easter, with only the officials of the organization attending. The service was made available as well.



The special Easter service held annually is usually attended by thousands of worshippers. This year, the service was originally scheduled to take place at Saemoonan Presbyterian Church, to be followed by a first ever Easter parade in Gwanghwamun. That parade has been tentatively rescheduled for May.







Over 200 cars are parked for Onnuri Church‘s drive-in Easter service. (Lim Jang-won/The Korea Herald)