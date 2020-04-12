 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

LG Electronics names new smartphone ‘Velvet’

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 12, 2020 - 14:16       Updated : Apr 12, 2020 - 14:16
(LG Electronics Inc.)
(LG Electronics Inc.)

LG Electronics Inc. on Sunday unveiled the name of its new smartphone that is expected to be released in South Korea next month.

LG said the upcoming mass-market premium smartphone has been named LG VELVET. The new name comes after the company recently revealed it will no longer use the G series brand.

"LG VELVET will be the first device to implement the company's new branding strategy for its mobile devices, moving away from alphanumerical designations in favor of familiar and expressive names that will help the consumer capture the essence of the device best suited for his or her personality and ever changing trends," the company said in a release. "The name 'velvet' is intended to "evoke images of lustrous smoothness and premium softness, two key characteristics of the new phone."

LG on Thursday unveiled a rendering of its new smartphone, which features a "raindrop" camera and front-back symmetrical curves. Sources here predicted the new mobile device to come with a price tag of around 800,000 won ($660)

LG hopes its new phone can help its mobile business escape from a long slump.

The company on Tuesday delivered an earnings surprise in the first quarter of the year, estimating its operating profit at 1.09 trillion won for the January-March period, up 21.1 percent from a year ago.

LG did not break down performances of its respective business divisions in its first-quarter earnings guidance. However, analysts here expected the company's mobile business to likely have remained in the red for the 20th consecutive quarter, with some predicting an operating loss of over 200 billion won. (Yonhap)
  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114