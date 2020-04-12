USFK contractor tests positive for COVID-19, total infections at 22

An American contractor working at a key US military base south of Seoul has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the US Forces Korea (USFK) said Sunday, bringing the total number of USFK-related infections to 22.



The worker at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek underwent the test after his supervisors directed him to self-quarantine due to his direct contact with a COVID-19 patient. He last visited the base on March 26 and has been self-isolating outside the base since March 30.



"This confirmed case stands as a testament to USFK's standing policy to immediately quarantine anyone who had direct contact with a known person who tested positive for COVID-19," the USFK said in a statement on its website.



The USFK said contact tracing and thorough disinfection cleaning of facilities at Camp Humphreys was not necessary due to his self-quarantine status and lack of interaction with others since March 30.



But the military said it continues to collaborate with local health authorities to share information and discuss measures to respond to the pandemic. (Yonhap)