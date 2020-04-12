 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

USFK contractor tests positive for COVID-19, total infections at 22

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 12, 2020 - 14:03       Updated : Apr 12, 2020 - 14:05
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

An American contractor working at a key US military base south of Seoul has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the US Forces Korea (USFK) said Sunday, bringing the total number of USFK-related infections to 22.

The worker at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek underwent the test after his supervisors directed him to self-quarantine due to his direct contact with a COVID-19 patient. He last visited the base on March 26 and has been self-isolating outside the base since March 30.

"This confirmed case stands as a testament to USFK's standing policy to immediately quarantine anyone who had direct contact with a known person who tested positive for COVID-19," the USFK said in a statement on its website.

The USFK said contact tracing and thorough disinfection cleaning of facilities at Camp Humphreys was not necessary due to his self-quarantine status and lack of interaction with others since March 30.

But the military said it continues to collaborate with local health authorities to share information and discuss measures to respond to the pandemic. (Yonhap)
  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114