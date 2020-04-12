Streaming platform Wavve partners with NBCUniversal to export Korean content

Content Wavve CEO Lee Tae-hyun (left) and NBCUniversal Entertainment Japan’s managing director Shoji Doyama (in video) pose for a photo after signing a partnership with NBCUniversal Media via a video conference on April 10. (SK Telecom)





South Korean video streaming platform Wavve said Sunday it has signed a partnership with NBCUniversal to export original hallyu k-pop content to the US media giant.



According to Content Wavve, operator of the platform, the partnership was signed via a video conference on Friday and will allow the company to supply original content -- up to five movies and TV series a year -- produced by three South Korea terrestrial broadcasters -- KBS, MBC and SBS -- to NBCU for the next three years.



“The deal will lay down a crucial foundation for the investment on Wavve’s original content and its expansion to the global stage,” said Content Wavve CEO Lee Tae-hyun.





(SK Telecom)