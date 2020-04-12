Streaming platform Wavve partners with NBCUniversal to export Korean content

Content Wavve CEO Lee Tae-hyun (left) and NBCUniversal Entertainment Japan’s managing director Shoji Doyama (in video) pose for a photo after signing a partnership with NBCUniversal Media via a video conference on April 10. (SK Telecom)
South Korean video streaming platform Wavve said Sunday it has signed a partnership with NBCUniversal to export original hallyu k-pop content to the US media giant.
According to Content Wavve, operator of the platform, the partnership was signed via a video conference on Friday and will allow the company to supply original content -- up to five movies and TV series a year -- produced by three South Korea terrestrial broadcasters -- KBS, MBC and SBS -- to NBCU for the next three years.
“The deal will lay down a crucial foundation for the investment on Wavve’s original content and its expansion to the global stage,” said Content Wavve CEO Lee Tae-hyun.
Content Wavve is a joint venture between the three domestic broadcasting stations and mobile carrier SK Telecom.
When Wavve suggests original content such as dramas and movies, NBCU will select which ones to broadcast depending on local preferences via streaming platforms and channels of its partners including NBC in the US and Sky in the UK.
Wavve added that Korean dramas can be supplied through Peacock, NBCU’s own streaming service, which is set to debut in the US this month.
“The collaboration with Wavve is an opportunity to bolster our content and I hope Hallyu content increases it global footprint,” said Shoji Doyama, managing director of NBCUniversal Entertainment Japan.
