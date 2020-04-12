Regulatory void undercuts Korean renewable energy industry

A regulatory void is undermining Korea’s renewable energy industry due to the government’s failure to lay down ground rules for the burgeoning industry.
A lack of supervision has led to an increase in fraud and loopholes in safety, resulting in businesses calling for more regulations.
According to a recent press release from the Korea Energy Agency, the domestic renewable energy industry has been hampered by unlicensed solar power contractors who lure consumers by impersonating government agencies such as the Korea Energy Agency, NongHyup and Korea Electric Power Corp.
To curb unlicensed contractors, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said on March 19 that it would introduce a “standardized contract format” for the construction of solar power generation facilities starting April. In the new contract, contractors will have to write down their official license numbers.
However, the new contract guideline is not legally binding.
“The standardized contract will be recommended as a guideline. Currently, we are unable to keep track of unlicensed contractors,” a KEA official said.
“Construction of solar power facilities requires a complex approval process, leading to more opting for simplified versions of contracts to sign. As such cases later lead to disputes, a standardized contract aims to specify the basic information on paper,” another KEA official said.
From 2015 to October 2019, the Korea Consumer Agency reported 2,404 cases of consultation and 116 victim assistance requests regarding solar power generation facilities.
Among 116 victim assistance cases, 77 were caused by false contracts -- contractors falsely promising government solar power subsidies to clients or promoting free initial installation costs first, but converting the installation fees to loans and having the clients to pay for the interest later.
Above all, 72 of the 116 victims were aged over 50, with 57 of them 60 and older.
In the case of consultations, among 2,098 cases from 2015 to May 2019, 53.1 percent, or 1,116 cases, were related to contract issues.
In other words, while the government subsidies for solar power jumped by 45 percent from 665.8 billion won ($545.5 million) in 2016 to 965 billion won in 2018, the solar power industry was missing a standardized contract format to guide consumers away from unlicensed contractors.ESS also hurting
Not just the solar power industry, but the energy storage systems industry is also hurting from the regulatory void.
Last June, the government announced that it would generate 30-35 percent of electricity with renewable energy by 2040 from the current level of 7-8 percent.
To reach the goal, the government has since provided stronger incentives for installing energy storage systems -- battery systems that can store electricity generated by renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power when demand is low and discharge it when demand is high.
One of the incentives includes giving weighted value to electricity generated with ESS. For example, 1 megawatt-hour of electricity generated by solar power is given a renewable energy certificate worth 5 MWh if it is linked to an ESS – five times the normal amount. As RECs can be traded between electricity providers, renewable electricity generation is more profitable if it is linked to an ESS.
Thanks to such incentive, the number of ESS facilities spiked to 1,490 in 2019 from 274 in 2016, according to Rep. Yoon Han-hong last year of the Liberty Korea Party, which is now the United Future Party.
However, 28 fires broke out at ESS facilities from 2017 to October 2019, according to government data.
Upon witnessing the series of fire incidents, the Trade Ministry introduced a Korea Industrial Standard safety requirements, for ESS in late March.
The ministry took further action in October, expanding the requirement for Korea Certification safety inspections to ESS facilities with capacities of less than 300 kilowatt-hours. Since then, new ESS projects that fail to get certification cannot begin operations.
Though the government came up with the standardized safety requirements for ESS, the belated efforts have been eclipsed by the failure to address management responsibilities of ESS operators.
“The government’s current safety measures for ESS management are merely guidelines, so ESS operators aren’t required to install electric protection devices or alert systems,” a Korea Electrical Safety Corp. official said.
Above all, the regulatory void is not only undermining the sustainability of the ESS industry but also putting domestic battery makers at a disadvantage in the global competition against Chinese manufacturers.
Beginning in 2016, the Chinese government excluded electric vehicles loaded with Korean batteries from its whitelist for subsidies.
It was only in December that the Chinese government allowed electric vehicles with Korean batteries onto the subsidy list for the first time, including the Tesla Model 3 and Mercedes-Benz E-Class plug-in hybrid, powered by batteries from LG Chem and SK Innovation, respectively.
In contrast to China’s apparent protectionism against Korean batteries, the Korean government held its door wide open, allowing Chinese battery makers to make their way into the Korean ESS industry.
Last May, South Korean general trading firm STX signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Chinese battery maker BYD. In accordance with the contract, ESS provided by STX in Korea should be equipped exclusively with BYD batteries.
Also, domestic venture firm Smartguru said in the same month it had installed and supplied lithium iron phosphate batteries manufactured by Chinese battery giant CATL for ESS used at the Songjeong solar power plant in North Chungcheong Province.
On top of competition from China, leading domestic battery makers LG Chem and Samsung SDI face yet another challenge from Tesla.
According to industry sources, Tesla has entered a certification process of the Korea Battery Industry Association to enable the sales of its ESS in the country in October. Tesla is expected to introduce ESS to be linked with solar power and wind power facilities.
In the face of mounting competition from foreign battery makers, domestic battery makers expressed concerns over the tilted playing field in ESS trade.
“What we need is not less, but more regulations in the ESS industry. While China is restricting Korean batteries, Chinese battery makers are doing business freely in Korea, benefiting from the country’s policy that incentivizes renewable energy,” said an industry source of a domestic battery manufacturer.
