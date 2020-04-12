 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

NK leader Kim inspects air defense unit

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 12, 2020 - 10:46       Updated : Apr 12, 2020 - 10:46
(KCNA-Yonhap)
(KCNA-Yonhap)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has inspected an air defense unit, state media said Sunday, in his latest step apparently aimed at tightening troop discipline and readiness amid new coronavirus fears.

Kim visited a pursuit assault plane group under the Air and Anti-Aircraft Division in the western area to check its performance of aerial defense, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said without mentioning when his visit took place.

"Kim Jong Un learned about the readiness for sortie of the fighters and the performance of duties of airspace defense in the western area," the state media said in its English-language article.

"He expressed great satisfaction to the pursuit assault plane group which is reliably defending the territorial sky of the western area of the country while faithfully performing feats with a one-track mind to repay the trust of the Party and the country," it added.

The inspection followed a KCNA report Friday that Kim oversaw a mortar firing drill, which some observers viewed as an effort to show Pyongyang's military readiness has not been eroded by its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The North has not officially reported any COVID-19 case. But many observers have pointed to its focus on anti-pandemic efforts, including restricting movement of people and closing its borders with China, as a sign it might be covering up an outbreak.

Kim's inspection of the air unit came ahead of a key session of the Supreme People's Assembly (SPA), the North's rubber-stamp parliament, where he is expected to send a message to the United States amid a protracted deadlock in nuclear negotiations between the two countries.

The parliamentary session, which was expected to be held Friday, has apparently been delayed for unspecified reasons. On Saturday, Kim attended a political bureau meeting of the ruling Workers' Party, which usually takes place on the eve of an SPA session. (Yonhap)
  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114