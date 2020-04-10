 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

US flies surveillance plane over Korean Peninsula

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 10, 2020 - 16:20       Updated : Apr 10, 2020 - 16:20
(Screenchot of aviation tracker Aircraft Spots' Twitter feed-Yonhap)
(Screenchot of aviation tracker Aircraft Spots' Twitter feed-Yonhap)

A US spy aircraft has flown over South Korea, an aviation tracker said Friday, on an apparent mission to monitor North Korea.

The US Air Force's RC-135W Rivet Joint was spotted in skies above South Korea, Aircraft Spots tweeted, without giving details on the time of its operation.

The aviation tracker also said Saturday and Tuesday the same type of the aircraft was detected over the Korean Peninsula.

The operation came as the North was to hold a key meeting of the country's rubber-stamp parliament Friday. The session is closely watched from outside for any glimpse into the reclusive state's stance on foreign affairs, including its policy on denuclearization talks with the United States.

Amid little progress in the nuclear negotiations, the North has called for boosting self-defense and fired a series of projectiles believed to be short-range ballistic missiles this year.

Earlier in the day, the North's state media also said leader Kim Jong-un has overseen a mortar firing drill to "further fortify the country's defense capabilities." (Yonhap)
  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114