 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Army chiefs of S. Korea, US discuss countering COVID-19

By Choi Si-young
Published : Apr 10, 2020 - 16:02       Updated : Apr 10, 2020 - 17:20
South Korea's Army Chief of Staff Suh Wook (Ministry of National Defense)
South Korea's Army Chief of Staff Suh Wook (Ministry of National Defense)

The army chiefs of South Korea and the US held a telephone conversation Friday to discuss countering the novel coronavirus pandemic, reaffirming the readiness of their combined forces.

The call between Suh Wook, South Korea’s Army chief of staff, and US Army Chief of Staff James C. McConville was held at the request of the US.

In the call, Gen. Suh highlighted the enforcement of aggressive measures to track down potential patients and test them as well as following all recommended anti-virus precautions as key to countering the spread of COVID-19.

South Korea’s 600,000-strong military has reported 39 infections, of which 37 have recovered so far.

Gen. McConville said he came to learn about the measures through the US military stationed here and had shared Seoul’s expertise with his fellow commanders. Seoul’s approach to COVID-19 has set the standards, he said.

The two army chiefs agreed that the Army has taken on greater responsibility to protect its people, as countries continue to face nonmilitary threats that challenge their security.

The two allies reaffirmed an airtight alliance, saying they would continue their sustained cooperation until the global outbreak is suppressed.

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114