Business

Samsung requests compliance committee to defer Lee Jae-yong’s apology to May

By Song Su-hyun
Published : Apr 9, 2020 - 18:27       Updated : Apr 9, 2020 - 18:27
Lee Jae-yong (Samsung Electronics)
Lee Jae-yong (Samsung Electronics)

Samsung Electronics has requested an external compliance monitoring committee to defer the timing of its heir’s public apology to next month, according to the committee Thursday.

The committee led by former Chief Justice Kim Ji-hyung last month had urged Samsung Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong to apologize to the public on the group’s past scheme to succeed leadership from Chairman Lee Kun-hee.

The letter was sent to seven Samsung affiliates governed by Lee, offering 30 days of consideration.

Upon the group’s request, the committee said it has postponed the self-imposed deadline for Lee’s apology to May 11.

“It is disappointing to see Samsung failing to meet the deadline,” the committee said in a statement.

“The discussion on delivering the apology is taking longer than expected due to the coronavirus spread,” Samsung said.

The committee will hold a follow-up discussion on April 21.

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)
