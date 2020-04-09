 Back To Top
Business

Over 10m use McDonald’s drive-thru platform in Q1

By Jo He-rim
Published : Apr 9, 2020 - 17:04       Updated : Apr 9, 2020 - 17:49
(McDonald’s Korea)
(McDonald’s Korea)

McDonald’s Korea said Thursday more than 10 million cars made orders from McDrive, its drive-thru platform, in the first quarter of this year, surging sharply amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the burger chain, March saw the highest number of users for the drive-thru service, and sales went up by 30 percent on-year. The average value per order also rose by 15 percent.

As people avoid face-to-face transactions with the social distancing trend, the burger chain said about 60 percent of its sales in March were made on its non-face-to-face platforms on McDrive and McDelivery.

McDonald’s Korea introduced McDrive, the first drive-thru platform here, in 1992, and currently has 60 percent of its stores operating the service.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
