Over 10m use McDonald’s drive-thru platform in Q1

(McDonald’s Korea)
McDonald’s Korea said Thursday more than 10 million cars made orders from McDrive, its drive-thru platform, in the first quarter of this year, surging sharply amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
According to the burger chain, March saw the highest number of users for the drive-thru service, and sales went up by 30 percent on-year. The average value per order also rose by 15 percent.
As people avoid face-to-face transactions with the social distancing trend, the burger chain said about 60 percent of its sales in March were made on its non-face-to-face platforms on McDrive and McDelivery.
McDonald’s Korea introduced McDrive, the first drive-thru platform here, in 1992, and currently has 60 percent of its stores operating the service.
