[Newsmaker] Animal Crossing exposes Korea’s selective boycott of Japanese products

Nintendo’s Animal Crossing (Nintendo)



The explosive demand for Nintendo Switch video game console in South Korea has reignited debate about the selective approach to boycott of Japanese products by local citizens.



According to Korean game distributor Daewon Media on Tuesday -- which retails more than half of Nintendo’s products here -- demand for the console has spiked following the recent release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.



Nintendo is a multinational video game giant headquartered in Japan, with offices in the US and Germany.



“Due to a recent surge of customers, Daewon Media’s online website and customer support center are experiencing delays. However, we cannot provide specific information on when exactly sales of Nintendo Switch will resume, as stocks are currently sold out,” the company said.





Customers line up to buy the Animal Crossing edition of the Nintendo Switch at IPark Mall in Yongsan, Seoul. (Captured from YouTube)



The market response has led some to quip that the console is as difficult to obtain as facial masks in Korea amid the coronavirus pandemic, buoyed by the popularity of social simulator Animal Crossing. On Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ day of release March 20, more than 2,000 people lined up at Daewon Media’s offline store in IPark Mall in Yongsan, central Seoul, to purchase special editions of the Nintendo Switch. Only 70 were in stock, according to media reports.



The sharp supply shortage has drove up the price of the Animal Crossing edition to as high as 915,000 won ($750) on Naver Shopping, compared to the 483,000 won listed price at Daewon Media’s online store.



“Nintendo Switch’s Animal Crossing editions are currently traded at much higher prices online than the normal price due to the acute supply shortage following the production setback in China due to the COVID-19 outbreak,” said a researcher from SK Securities.





