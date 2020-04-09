MMCA awarded Exhibition of the Year at Asia Art Pioneers Award

Exhibition view of “Awakenings: Art in society in Asia 1960s - 1990s” at MMCA’s Gwachon venue (MMCA)
The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea (MMCA) was co-awarded at the Asia Art Pioneers Award 2019 for the exhibition “Awakenings: Art in society in Asia 1960s-1990s” which was held last year at the museum’s Gwacheon venue.
The exhibition, which was co-hosted by South Korea, Singapore and Japan, encompasses artworks from 100 representative artists from the late 18th century in 13 Asian countries. The tour of the exhibition started in Japan in October 2018 and moved to South Korea in January 2019, which was held at MMCA’s Gwacheon venue. The tour ended at the National Gallery Singapore in September 2019.
The research for the exhibition was conducted for nearly four years with the National Gallery Singapore, National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo, and The Japan Foundation Asia Center, according to the MMCA.
Although the Asia Art Pioneers Award was given on Nov. 8 in Shanghai, China, MMCA announced it on Thursday.
Asia Art Pioneers Award -- jointly hosted by the Art Newspaper China, Art Review Asia and LEAP, China’s international contemporary art magazine -- was launched last year in Shanghai, China, to recognize key players in Asian art world.
By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com
)