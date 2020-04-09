LG offers sneak peek of ‘raindrop’ camera phone

(LG Electronics)
LG Electronics on Thursday unveiled a render image of its upcoming flagship smartphone that is expected to be more focused on design, after more than a monthlong delay in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
The released image highlights the design of the rear triple camera module that evokes the image of falling raindrops.
The company has nicknamed it as “raindrop” camera, and will be released next month in South Korea.
The main camera sits slightly above the surface while the other two lens lie seamlessly under the glass.
Such a design helps take up less space on the rear of the phone, according to the firm.
LG also introduced a 3D arc design for the main display, where the edges of the display and rear are symmetrically curved to make the phone more naturally fits in users’ hands.
“Our upcoming smartphone will draw on the rich history of classic LG designs, which have always been distinctive at first touch,” said Cha Yong-duk, vice president and head of LG’s mobile communications design lab.
Other than the design, it didn’t reveal specifications of the upcoming flagship model.
The company has decided to dump its 8-year-old G series brand for its flagship lineup, and will come up with a new brand name as part of efforts to restructure its struggling mobile device business portfolio.
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com
