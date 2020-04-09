Togo Comm. to hire new employees through online interviews

Togo Communication, a local PR agency based in Seoul, will hire new employees by conducting video interviews online as part of efforts to participate in nationwide campaign to contain COVID-19 virus, the company said Thursday.The agency will continue so-called “untact” job interviews with applicants for internships and accountant executive posts, until the government declares an end of the pandemic.“Even though we face the danger of COVID-19, we decided to conduct untact job interviews to continue hiring process and secure safety at the same time,” said Park Min, head of Togo Communication.“We might consider continuing untact job interviews even after the pandemic ends, if the process helps applicants save their time without having to travel around.”Togo Communication, is a PR and consulting agency specialized in media communication projects with beverage, IT and startups companies.