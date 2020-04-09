 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Opposition campaign chief apologizes for candidates' remarks

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 9, 2020 - 10:45       Updated : Apr 9, 2020 - 10:45

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

The campaign chief of South Korea's main opposition party apologized Thursday for two candidates' controversial remarks a week ahead of the parliamentary elections.

The United Future Party (UFP) decided Wednesday to expel candidate Kim Dae-ho for disparaging those in specific age groups and people with disability. The conservative party also referred Cha Myeong-jin to its ethics committee for slandering families of the victims of the 2014 ferry disaster.

"I sincerely apologize for the two UFP candidates' reckless remarks, which disappointed and angered the people," Kim Chong-in, chief of the party's election committee, said during a news conference.

"I instructed party candidates and officials to be extra careful about their words and deeds. I can promise that this will not happen again," he added.

Kim Dae-ho and Cha Myeong-jin are running in Gwanak, Seoul, and Bucheon, west of Seoul, respectively, in the April 15 parliamentary elections.

Kim Dae-ho said during a meeting of the election committee Monday: "Those in their mid-30s and 40s have no logic. (They're) hugely ignorant and delusional."

He also said in a candidates' debate the following day, "When you get older, you become disabled."

During a TV debate Wednesday, Cha cited a news report that a bereaved family member of a victim of the sinking of the Sewol ferry and a supporter committed indecent acts in their protest tent in central Seoul in May 2018. (Yonhap)

  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114