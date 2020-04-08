KT is still after D’Live

(Yonhap)
KT on Wednesday said that it is still considering options to acquire local cable TV operator D’Live.
According to a regulatory filing Wednesday, it is still discussing options of acquiring the cable TV operator, but no details have been confirmed yet. The company added it is current exploring various choices to strengthen its pay TV business.
The latest official comment on the acquisition of D’Live came in six months since it showed its intention to purchase the local cable TV operator.
KT added said it would follow up on the decision to go through with the acquisition.
If acquired, it can secure around 38 percent market share in the pay TV market.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com
)