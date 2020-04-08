Brokerages on alert as overseas real estate investments suffer losses

Office buildings of Korean brokerages in Yeouido, Seoul (Yonhap)



South Korean brokerages are on high alert as funds related to foreign real estate -- and their direct investment in property ownership abroad -- are likely to suffer losses in the novel coronavirus pandemic situation, according to industry sources on Wednesday.



As the current crisis sends property values tumbling with market chaos in major countries, the S&P Global REIT index plummeted 31.87 percent from the beginning of the year to Monday, while the S&P 500 plunged 17.55 percent in the cited period.



According to latest data from global property consultancy Savills, local institutional investors, including brokerage firms’ European real estate investment funds, marked about 12.5 billion euros ($13.6 billion) last year, up 122 percent on-year.



“Hotel and retail REITs’ earnings from leasing has most rapidly reduced as the tourist industry around the globe has shrunk with the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Kim Hyung-keun, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities.

“Enlarging vacancies and US rent strikes are posting a greater uncertainty in future leasing revenues,” he added.







As Nevada authorities ordered casinos closed for the first time amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the Las Vegas Strip is deserted on March 18. (AP-Yonhap)