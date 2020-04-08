 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

S. Korea to host online seminar to share anti-virus know-how with foreign countries

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 8, 2020 - 16:50       Updated : Apr 8, 2020 - 16:50

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korea will host an online seminar this week to share its coronavirus containment measures and know-how with foreign countries, a foreign ministry official said Wednesday.

The video presentation, slated for late Thursday, comes as an increasing number of foreign countries has been seeking to benchmark various quarantine steps South Korea has taken to stem the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Attending the seminar to be hosted by the Korea Health Industry Development Institute will be some 400 health officials and medical experts from 13 countries, including the United States, Mexico, Italy and the Czech Republic, the ministry official told reporters.

Quarantine officials and medical professors from Seoul will also attend, the official added.

"It will be about presenting COVID-19 testing know-how, sharing our clinical experience in virus treatment and case studies on patients and so forth," he said.

The video seminar will be conducted in English and uploaded on YouTube later.

Talks are also under way between Seoul and several South American countries to hold a similar online presentation, which could take place as early as next week, the official said.

Seoul has recently earned global recognition for its swift response system, including much-publicized drive-thru testing and advanced diagnostic kits, amid rising overseas requests for the export of virus-detecting tools. (Yonhap)

  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114