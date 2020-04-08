 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

Mirae Asset strives for balanced growth in global push

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Apr 8, 2020 - 16:12       Updated : Apr 8, 2020 - 16:12
Mirae Asset Financial Group headquarters in Seoul
Mirae Asset Financial Group headquarters in Seoul
Mirae Asset Financial Group said Tuesday it had topped the 1 trillion won ($820.48 million) mark in the group‘s combined operating profit, net profit and earnings before tax each, quoting its 2019 earnings statement.

The South Korean group’s key affiliates, including brokerage Mirae Asset Daewoo, asset management firm Mirae Asset Global Investments, insurer Mirae Asset Life Insurance, nonbanking lender Mirae Asset Capital and Mirae Asset Consulting, recorded a combined 1.16 trillion won operating profit and 1.14 trillion won net profit. All aforementioned affiliates saw gains in the 2019 report.

Mirae Asset attributed the balanced growth to its global network, composed of over 40 units across 15 countries. Its overseas earnings before tax of some 210 billion won accounted for nearly 20 percent of the total, in an unprecedented move by Korean nonbanking financial group.

Mirae Asset also highlighted its growing capital buffer and improved liquidity in its stronger push to go global.

The group’s equity capital was 16 trillion won at the end of 2019, up some 2 trillion won over the course of last year. Its net liquid assets -- or liquid assets less current liabilities -- came to 10.22 trillion won, having risen 1 trillion won in two years.

By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114