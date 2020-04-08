USFK reports coronavirus case from Camp Casey, total at 21

(Yonhap)



US Forces Korea (USFK) reported a coronavirus case from Camp Casey, north of Seoul, on Wednesday, bringing the total number of USFK-related infections to 21.



It is the first confirmed case of the COVID-19 virus from the base in the city of Dongducheon, around 40 kilometers north of Seoul.



Other details were not immediately available.



"Contact tracing and thorough cleaning are occurring now," USFK said in a Facebook post.



USFK has kept the coronavirus risk level at "high" across South Korea after raising it from "moderate" in late February following the first USFK-related infection. USFK Commander Gen. Robert Abrams has also declared a public health emergency to issue related guidance and enforce compliance. (Yonhap)