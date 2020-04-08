Antenna to hold relay live stream, ‘Everything is OK’

Antenna Music artists will hold a relay concert online starting April 11. (Antenna)
Musicians of Antenna Music will hold a live stream concert for fans stuck at home due to the spread of COVID-19.
Antenna music posted an official poster for the event on its social media page Sunday announcing the line-up for the event. “Everything is OK, with Antenna” will be held for four days on April 11, 12, 18 and 19 starting at 8 p.m. on its official YouTube channel.
The online music festival will feature all 11 artists of Antenna starting with Toy (Yoo Hee-yeol) and Lee Jin-ah on April 11. Yun Seok-chul, Chai and Sam Kim will perform on April 12, Jung Jae-hyung, Jung Seung-hwan and Park Sae-byul on April 18 with Kwon Jin-ah, Lucid Fall and Peppertones wrapping up the series on April 19. Each show will run for 30 minutes.
The artists will perform in a recording studio, without stage, special lighting or script.
“Our music connecting the small recording room to everyone’s room, 11 team of artists send their 11 hearts and send consolation through YouTube streaming,” Antenna posted on its social media page on .
Jung Seung-hwan, one of the performers, held his first streamed concert on V Live on Tuesday.
“I hope the time for us to meet back on stage after all this calms down and everyone is healthy come soon. I hope time comes soon when we can stop worrying about singing along in fear of our saliva getting to other people. I hope to be able to do a concert this year,” Jung said during Tuesday’s stream.
Antenna follows a number of Korean artists who have turned to streaming online for people at home because of the pandemic. Indie singer 10cm started #TogetherAtHome in Korea after seeing Coldplay’s Chris Martin stream from his home. 10cm’s nomination of Ko Young-bae of band Soran lead to nomination after nomination bringing more musicians to stream concerts online.
