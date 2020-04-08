 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

N. Korea completes basic evacuation work for hospital construction in Pyongyang

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 8, 2020 - 09:09       Updated : Apr 8, 2020 - 09:41
(KCNA-Yonhap)
(KCNA-Yonhap)

North Korea has completed initial evacuation work for the construction of a general hospital in Pyongyang, only about 20 days after ground was broken for the project, state media reported Wednesday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has shown much interest in the Pyongyang General Hospital project, attending its groundbreaking ceremony on March 17 and ordering construction be completed by Oct. 10, the 75th founding anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party.

"We have made achievements in completing large-scale basic evacuation work about 20 days after ground broke for the construction of Pyongyang General Hospital," the Korean Central News Agency said.

Builders have completed the work on hundreds of thousands of square meters of area ahead of schedule, the KCNA added.

Since the groundbreaking ceremony last month, North Korea has vowed to meet the construction target, with senior officials visiting the construction site to encourage workers.

The North Korean media has also reported on the outpouring of donations from people across the country wishing to see the completion of the hospital project by the target date.

Skepticism, however, remains over whether the construction can be completed by the deadline amid the North's efforts to prevent the outbreak of the new coronavirus and challenges in securing necessary materials due to global sanctions.

North Korea claims that it has no coronavirus infections, but speculation persists that the reclusive state might be hushing up an outbreak. It has closed its borders and toughened quarantine criteria. (Yonhap)
  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114