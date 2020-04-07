South Korean research institute develops low-cost cold-chain safety sticker

The cover of magazine Advanced Materials' March edition. (KRICT)



The Korea Research Institute of Chemical Technology on Tuesday announced that it has invented a cold-chain safety sticker that allows one to tell whether frozen food products have been mishandled during delivery.



The nanofiber-film sticker, which costs around 120 won (1 cent) to produce, can be used when transporting different types of frozen foods, as well as expensive medicines and medical supplies, the research team said.



The cold-chain sticker is designed to indicate how long frozen food products have been exposed to room temperature.



At low temperatures, the film stays opaque because the fiber structure scatters the light. But when exposed to room temperature, the nanofiber film starts to melt and becomes transparent.





A picture shows the changes when the cold-chain safety sticker exposed at room temperature. (KRICT)