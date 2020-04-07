 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

South Korean research institute develops low-cost cold-chain safety sticker

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Apr 7, 2020 - 17:21       Updated : Apr 7, 2020 - 17:28
The cover of magazine Advanced Materials' March edition. (KRICT)
The cover of magazine Advanced Materials' March edition. (KRICT)

The Korea Research Institute of Chemical Technology on Tuesday announced that it has invented a cold-chain safety sticker that allows one to tell whether frozen food products have been mishandled during delivery.

The nanofiber-film sticker, which costs around 120 won (1 cent) to produce, can be used when transporting different types of frozen foods, as well as expensive medicines and medical supplies, the research team said.

The cold-chain sticker is designed to indicate how long frozen food products have been exposed to room temperature.

At low temperatures, the film stays opaque because the fiber structure scatters the light. But when exposed to room temperature, the nanofiber film starts to melt and becomes transparent.

A picture shows the changes when the cold-chain safety sticker exposed at room temperature. (KRICT)
A picture shows the changes when the cold-chain safety sticker exposed at room temperature. (KRICT)


Once the sticker is transparent, it stays transparent even if the goods are refrozen, the research team said.

The research team also found a way to control the exposure time required for this nanofiber film to become transparent, so distributors can choose different stickers for different types of products.

There is no risk of chemical leakage even if the sticker is damaged during delivery, the research team added.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114