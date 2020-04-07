NGC to highlight traditional art performers online

Keeping up with the trend of online streaming for art performances amid the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, the National Gugak Center plans to support traditional art performers by streaming their performance videos online.



The center will offer performance opportunities for 61 artist individuals and teams. Though the center is currently conducting its “Daily Gugak” series -- releasing a video clip that focuses on one instrument or art form at a time every weekday -- this time, the list will introduce individual acts who are not under the wings of national art troupes.





(National Gugak Center)