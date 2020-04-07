 Back To Top
Entertainment

NGC to highlight traditional art performers online

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Apr 7, 2020 - 15:06       Updated : Apr 7, 2020 - 15:21
Keeping up with the trend of online streaming for art performances amid the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, the National Gugak Center plans to support traditional art performers by streaming their performance videos online.

The center will offer performance opportunities for 61 artist individuals and teams. Though the center is currently conducting its “Daily Gugak” series -- releasing a video clip that focuses on one instrument or art form at a time every weekday -- this time, the list will introduce individual acts who are not under the wings of national art troupes. 

(National Gugak Center)
(National Gugak Center)

Also, the spectrum of introduced genres will be expanded, from traditional music to all forms of traditional performing art.

The center will pay guarantee to the introduced art acts, and also support them with contents production, promotion and marketing.

Throughout May, a video of one individual artist will be released a day through the center’s YouTube channel and Naver TV.

From June to the end of the year, a video of one art act will be released a week. According to the center, the videos of 30 group acts will be in high quality in videography. The center is currently planning to distribute the videos to overseas Korean culture centers across the world,

Applicants can apply online from mid-April through the center’s official website at www.gugak.go.kr.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
