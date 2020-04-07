 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

BOK to deliver additional $4.4b to banks via US currency swap this week

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 7, 2020 - 12:10       Updated : Apr 7, 2020 - 12:10

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

The Bank of Korea (BOK) said Tuesday that it will offer $4.41 billion to local banks this week in its second round of dollar funding using its bilateral currency swap arrangement with the US Fed that is designed to help prevent a foreign exchange liquidity crunch.

The central bank held an online auction to provide up to $8.5 billion in seven-day debt and 84-day loans.

Bids undershot the BOK target of $7 billion in 84-day loans and $1.5 billion in seven-day loans.

"A total of $4.41 billion has been sold as the result of bidding," the BOK said in a statement. The central bank construed this as showing a local dollar crunch has eased to a considerable extent.

Successful bidders will actually receive dollars on Thursday.

The BOK delivered $8.72 billion last week in its first injection of US dollars using the US currency swap line.

The bilateral currency swap arrangement, signed late March, is worth $60 billion.

The local currency began to fluctuate against the US greenback early February when South Korea began to report a mass number of daily COVID-19 infection cases.

The won-dollar exchange rate dipped to a 10-year low of 1,285.70 won per dollar on March 19, sharply down from 1,158.10 won per dollar posted Jan. 20, the day South Korea reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

The local currency closed at 1,229.30 won against the dollar on Monday. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114