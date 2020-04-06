[Graphic News] Car sales fall 15% in March on coronavirus impact









South Korea’s car sales fell 15 percent last month from a year earlier as the spreading coronavirus outbreak affected vehicle production and sales.



The country’s five carmakers - Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors, GM Korea, Renault Samsung Motors and SsangYong Motor - sold a combined 597,826 vehicles in March, down from 702,929 units a year ago, according to data from the companies.



The lower sales largely resulted from suspended operations of Hyundai and Kia’s major overseas plants and three other carmakers’ parent firms’ output reduction in their plants as COVID-19 spread across the world and had a bigger impact on the global economy. (Yonhap)











