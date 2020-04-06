[Behind the Wheel] New Sorento’s spaciousness threatens other family SUVs

Kia Motors’s the fourth generation Sorento Kia Motors

Kia Motors’ mid-sized sports utility vehicle Sorento means a lot to the automaker, considering that its SUV lineup ranging from Niro to Mohave has begun to receive attention with popularity of Sorento.



The first Sorento was launched in 2002, with the third generation of the car released in 2014. Six years later, an all-new Sorento was unveiled on March 17.



The Korea Herald had the chance to test drive the fourth-generation Sorento on March 23 on a 25 kilometer route from Yeouido in Seoul to Ilsan in Gyeonggi Province, which included highways and curvy roads.



What’s unique about the latest Sorento is the new size of the vehicle’s platform, which has been largely inspired by Kia’s other three-row SUV, the Telluride. The Kia Telluride is yet to launch in Korea, despite its high popularity overseas for its bold, boxy design.



The fourth generation Sorento’s exterior has become a lot bolder, moving away from its curvy image toward straight, sharp lines with a “tiger nose” radiator grille and connected head lamps.





