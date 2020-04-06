Indie films set off on screening tour

“Evaporated“ by Kim Sung-min (SIFF)



The Seoul Independent Film Festival on Monday announced the full lineup of its annual screening tour “Indie Picnic,” hosted by the organization.



The lineup of 24 independent films that received awards or premiered at last year’s film fest includes five feature-length films and 19 short films.



“Evaporated,” by director Kim Sung-min, winner of last year’s award for best long feature, tells the story of the family of a young child who disappears without a trace. Two films from female directors, “Lucky Chan-sil” by Kim Cho-hee and “Moving On” by Yoon Dan-bi, which won the Audience Award and New Choice Award, respectively, are also part of the screening tour. Yoon also received the Bright Future Award at this year’s International Film Festival Rotterdam with “Moving On.” Other long features in the lineup include Park Suk-young’s “The Hill of Wind” and Han Tae-hee’s “Welcome to X-World.”



The short films are divided into five thematic sections, including women, secrets and emotions. Notable short films include Bae Kkot-narae’s “Dots,” which won for best short film, and grand prize-winning “Beginners’ Class,” by Kim Hyeon-jeong.







“Moving On” by Yoon Dan-bi (SIFF)







“Dots” by Bae Kkot-narae (SIFF)