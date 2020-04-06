P&G rolls out new fabric softener Downy Spring Garden

Downy Spring Garden (P&G)
P&G rolled out Downy Spring Garden on Monday, a new product of its fabric softener Downy Botanis Perfume collection.
Downy Spring Garden boasts the delicate scent of spring, allowing customers to enjoy a spring garden from inside their homes, the company said.
The product boasts a relatively gentle fragrance and is highly concentrated so users can put in a third of the normal amount for the same effect as its other fabric softeners, the company said.
“Downy Botanis Perfume Collection has been the favorite for consumers with its long-lasting delicate scent,” a P&G official said. “From Downy Spring, users would be able to enjoy the scent of the spring in their homes, in all four seasons throughout the year.”
As part of its sustainable environment protection efforts, P&G said it is donating some proceeds of Downy products to Korea’s campaign for the protection of wild flowers.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)