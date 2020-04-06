Military delays conscription fitness test

Soldiers sing a marching song at this year’s first army basic training graduation in the southwestern city of Gwangju on Jan. 8. (Yonhap)
The Military Manpower Administration said Monday that it has decided to postpone the physical examinations for conscript candidates nationwide by another week, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The tests will resume April 20, but they could be further deferred depending on the situation. The tests have been suspended since Feb. 24.
Over the weekend the government said it would extend the social distancing campaign, requiring citizens to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities for another two weeks, to reduce the number of new infections.
By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com
)