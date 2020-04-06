Homeplus exports toilet paper to Singapore

(Homeplus)
South Korean hypermarket chain Homeplus said Monday it was exporting toilet paper to Singapore, which has a shortage of daily necessities as its trade partners close borders amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
According to the company, it is selling 2,000 packs of its private brand product Simplus toilet paper and facial tissues to Qoo10, a Singapore-based e-commerce firm. The products departed from Busan Port for delivery to Singapore on Monday.
The two types of Simplus products are to be sold on the online regional open markets operated by Qoo10, Homeplus said.
Singapore is experiencing shortages of groceries and daily necessities, such as toilet paper, after Malaysia, its major trade partner, closed its border on March 18. The Malaysian government has since extended its movement restriction order from the planned March 31 to April 14.
With the situation meeting with panic hoarding trend, Qoo10 first made the supply request for the toilet paper, and Homeplus prepared the first batch of 2,000 packs, the company explained.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
