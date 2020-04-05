 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

Online payments rise amid coronavirus spread: data

By Bae Hyunjung
Published : Apr 5, 2020 - 16:50       Updated : Apr 5, 2020 - 16:56

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Under the prolonged impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, major economies around the world have seen a visible decrease in cash transactions and an equivalent rise in online payments, data showed Sunday.

According to a report issued by the Bank of Korea, major e-commercial platforms here saw their sales climb in the January-February period this year. Asia’s fourth-largest economy reported its first confirmed case of the new coronavirus on Jan. 20 and faced a rapid rise of patients in mid-February.

Payments made at Coupang stood at 1.63 trillion won ($1.32 billion) in February, up from 1.44 trillion won a month earlier, while e-Bay Korea posted 1.44 trillion won, up from 1.26 trillion won during the same period.

“Since the full-fledged spread of COVID-19, ‘untact’ payments have expanded visibly due to the public’s alert against face-to-face purchases and the consequent rise of online consumption,” said an official of the central bank.

According to Britain’s ATM network operator LINK, the volume of cash transactions in Britain has almost halved so far this year, the report showed.

Some business operators in Europe -- including France’s Louvre Museum -- have altogether banned the use of cash, seeking to prevent the spread of the epidemic.

In North America, major financial institutions such as JP Morgan Chase and Dejardins have partially shut down their offline offices and minimized face-to-face operations.

Responding to the market move, Master Card said that it will increase the limit for untact payments in 29 countries for user convenience.

The central bank also suggested that such rise of untact payments may further encourage the issuance and use of central bank digital currencies in the near future.

By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114