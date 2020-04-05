KT signs W24b deal to supply IPTV solutions to Thai firm

(KT Corp.-Yonhap)



KT Corp., South Korea's leading telecommunications firm, said Sunday it has signed a 24 billion-won ($19.4 million) deal to supply internet protocol television (IPTV) solutions to a Thai firm.



Under the deal with 3BB TV Co.., an affiliate of Thailand's telecommunications giant Jasmine Group, KT will provide its various IPTV-related solutions, including content delivery network technology and set-top box management ideas, to help the Thai IPTV operator start its commercial service in the second half of the year.



The latest deal comes after KT secured a consulting deal with Triple T Broadband Co., also an affiliate of Jasmine Group, on IPTV in September 2019.



"This is a good opportunity for us to promote our IPTV capability in the global market," said Kim Young-woo, who heads KT's global business division. "We will help 3BB TV to become the No. 1 IPTV operator in Thailand."



Jasmine Group said it hopes to deliver high-quality IPTV service with KT's solutions to become the top telecommunications firm in Thailand, adding that it also expects further cooperation with KT in other sectors including artificial intelligence and security services.



KT is currently the largest IPTV service provider in South Korea with 8.4 million subscribers. (Yonhap)