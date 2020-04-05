 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

KT signs W24b deal to supply IPTV solutions to Thai firm

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 5, 2020 - 15:23       Updated : Apr 5, 2020 - 15:23
(KT Corp.-Yonhap)
(KT Corp.-Yonhap)

KT Corp., South Korea's leading telecommunications firm, said Sunday it has signed a 24 billion-won ($19.4 million) deal to supply internet protocol television (IPTV) solutions to a Thai firm.

Under the deal with 3BB TV Co.., an affiliate of Thailand's telecommunications giant Jasmine Group, KT will provide its various IPTV-related solutions, including content delivery network technology and set-top box management ideas, to help the Thai IPTV operator start its commercial service in the second half of the year.

The latest deal comes after KT secured a consulting deal with Triple T Broadband Co., also an affiliate of Jasmine Group, on IPTV in September 2019.

"This is a good opportunity for us to promote our IPTV capability in the global market," said Kim Young-woo, who heads KT's global business division. "We will help 3BB TV to become the No. 1 IPTV operator in Thailand."

Jasmine Group said it hopes to deliver high-quality IPTV service with KT's solutions to become the top telecommunications firm in Thailand, adding that it also expects further cooperation with KT in other sectors including artificial intelligence and security services.

KT is currently the largest IPTV service provider in South Korea with 8.4 million subscribers. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114